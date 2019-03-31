Someone is €1m richer after tonight’s Lotto Plus 1 draw

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s died in a stabbing in West Dublin last night.

The man, who was in his 20s, died following an incident at a house in Mulhuddart.

Shortly after 6pm this evening, Gardaí discovered the man who had apparent stab wounds in a house at Castlecurragh Heath in Mulhuddart.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 20s was arrested shortly afterwards in connection with the incident and is being detained at Finglas Garda Station.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor, Paul Donnelly, said the community is in shock.

He said: “Its aboslutely tragic to hear that we’ve had another violent death in Dublin 15.

“It’s very sad news again.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.