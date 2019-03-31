  • Home >
  • National News >
  • People ‘are living in a sense of fear’ – TD calls for higher garda presence in west Dublin

People ‘are living in a sense of fear’ – TD calls for higher garda presence in west Dublin

Sunday, March 31, 2019

A local TD has questioned the level of Garda presence in the West Dublin area.

Fianna Fail’s Jack Chambers says increased visibility is needed, given the spate of serious crimes that have happened there in recent months.

It comes after yesterday’s stabbing in Mulhuddart where a man in his 20s died.

A man in his mid-40s remains in garda custody this evening in relation to the attack.

Deputy Chambers says people need to be able to go about their daily lives without fear of being caught up in violence:

“This is another escalation of violent crime that we have seen since the new year.

“We have had shootings, now we have had a knife attack,” he outlined.

“People are worried and are living in a sense of fear in west Dublin.

“They want to see the continued deployment of national units and an increased visibility of gardaí because people need to be able to go about their daily activity feeling safe and feeling secure.”

Jack Chambers of Fianna Fáil

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘The worst it has ever been’ – Dublin City Council to table motion of no confidence in Eoghan Murphy

Sunday, 31/03/19 - 4:50pm

Former minister surprised radicalisation of IS bride Lisa Smith did not ring alarm bells while in the army

Sunday, 31/03/19 - 2:50pm

Maynooth apologise for tweet sent to student

Sunday, 31/03/19 - 2:00pm