Minister hits out at Garda enforcement of drink driving laws

A pipe bomb has exploded at a house in Derry, the PSNI said.

The incident happened in Montgomery Close at around 2am on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Police received a report that a device in the form of a pipe bomb had exploded in the front garden of a residential property in Montgomery Close.

Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area to contact detectives on 101.

“Thankfully no damage has been caused to the property. However the occupants of the property were very lucky to escape injury.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”– Press Association