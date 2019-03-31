Minister hits out at Garda enforcement of drink driving laws

Support for Sinn Féin plummets in latest opinion polls

Sunday, March 31, 2019

Sinn Féin’s popularity has plummeted by five points according to a new opinion poll.

It now leaves them 18 points behind leaders Fine Gael.

The latest Red C opinion poll for the Sunday Business Post has them at 13% – a decrease of five points.

It comes a fortnight after party leader Mary Lou McDonald posed behind a controversial banner reading “England get out of Ireland” at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York.

Meanwhile, support for Fine Gael is unchanged at 31%, while Fianna Fáil are on 25%, up one point.

The Social Democrats, the Independent Alliance and the Green Party all sit on 3%, with Solidarity-People Before Profit on 2%.

The Independents and Labour are unchanged on 15% and 5% respectively, while Renua and Peadar Tóibín’s new party Aontú are on less than 1%.

