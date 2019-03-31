People ‘are living in a sense of fear’ – TD calls for higher garda presence in west Dublin

  • Home >
  'The worst it has ever been' – Dublin City Council to table motion of no confidence in Eoghan Murphy

‘The worst it has ever been’ – Dublin City Council to table motion of no confidence in Eoghan Murphy

Sunday, March 31, 2019

The Chair of Dublin City Council’s Housing Committee is tomorrow tabling an emergency motion of ‘no confidence’ in Minister Eoghan Murphy.

With homeless figures in Ireland exceeding 10,000 for the first time, Councillor Daithí Doolan says it’s time for the Minister to go.

“We have over 10,000 people homeless in the State – that’s the worst it has ever been,” he said.

“Many people are sleeping in hotels, B&Bs, sofas, floors – they are homeless.

“Then you have the hidden homeless. Then you have the 30,000 people in Dublin that who are on housing lists.

He added that many of those on the waiting lists are living in “poor conditions”.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy

