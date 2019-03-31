RNLI rescue nine people whose motor cruiser ran aground on rocks at Lough Derg

A town in Donegal is celebrating its third lotto win of the year this evening.

Last night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket worth one million euro was sold in Raphoe, which is near the border.

Barclay’s Newsagents in the Diamond, Raphoe, sold the life-changing ticket

The town – which is home to just over 1,000 people – has already claimed two big lotto wins this year.

“This is great news we can’t believe it! This is a very small town and to have sold a Lotto Plus 1 and a EuroMillions Plus winning ticket within a few months is brilliant,” said Jimmy Barclay, owner of the newsagents.

In February Barclay’s shop sold a EuroMillions Plus winning ticket won by an 84-year-old retired farmer.

“What are the odds? Three big wins in a few months in a small town,” exclaimed a National Lottery spokesperson.

“What a great day it is for Barclay’s Newsagents. We are thrilled for the locals in Raphoe and urge everybody to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire.”