GardaĆ­ are appealing for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from her home in Mallow, Co. Cork.

Mary Ann Dinan was last seen in Mallow on December 19 last year.

The 26-year-old is 5′ 3” tall, of slight build, and with long brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Mary Ann or has any information is being asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.