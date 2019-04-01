21% of Dublin’s homeless in emergency accommodation are from outside EU

New funding has been announced to tackle illegal dumping.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton is setting aside €3m to stamp out the practice.

Minister Bruton says illegal dumpers are poking their finger in the eye of communities all over the country.

He says this funding of €3m to the Anti-Dumping Initiative will step up the chances of catching the offenders.

It is a 50% increase in funding on last year.

He believes innovation, surveillance using drones, special collections for awkward items like mattresses, spreading awareness among young people and recognizing the work of volunteers can all play a role.

But he says the Government will be putting a special emphasis on targeting blackspots – with nearly half the funding going towards that.

Applications are open today and will close on April 30.