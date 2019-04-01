21% of Dublin’s homeless in emergency accommodation are from outside EU

Man, 60s, dies and 12-year-old boy injured in Co Mayo crash

Monday, April 01, 2019

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Co. Mayo at 7pm yesterday.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the N59 near Mulranny.

His remains were removed to the Mortuary at Mayo University Hospital.

A 12-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was also taken to Mayo University Hospital with minor injuries.

A Garda technical examination of the scene is due to take place today.

The road remains closed at the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50237.

