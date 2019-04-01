  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Revenue seize drugs worth over €80,000 at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Revenue seize drugs worth over €80,000 at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Monday, April 01, 2019

The drugs seized in Portlaoise today.

Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized 3.9kgs of herbal cannabis and 10.1kgs of khat with a combined estimated street value of €83,050.

The drugs were discovered today by officers following routine profiling, Revenue said today in a statement.

The drugs were concealed in two separate parcels from Kenya and Thailand and were destined for addresses in Dublin City Centre. One parcel was labelled as ‘clothing’ and the other as a ‘wedding gift’.

The seizure was made with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Sam.

Revenue detector dog Sam

Revenue say the investigation is ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Bruton to recommend Govt back final bidder in National Broadband Plan

Monday, 01/04/19 - 7:20pm

Dáil to debate Bill which would seal testimony of abuse victims for 75 years

Monday, 01/04/19 - 6:50pm

Little Emily gets transplant thanks to kind-hearted neighbour

Monday, 01/04/19 - 6:30pm