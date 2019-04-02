Butler’s organic egg enterprise goes from strength to strength

AN UPLIFTING afternoon of music brought a capacity audience to its feet at St Mary’s Church, Haymarket, Carlow last week, as local choir Carlow Voices performed with aplomb.

Their concert Viva la Musica in aid of the Irish Cancer Society raised almost €2,000 for this worthy cause, coinciding with the charity’s national Daffodil Day campaign. The audience were treated to a rich and diverse repertoire from this mixed-voice choir, including songs from popular musicals such as West Side Story and Once to contemporary pieces, gospel and sacred ensembles.

Among the real highlights were Toto’s Africa and Red, Red Rose by Robert Burns, which were arranged by Julie Ann Ballard.

Carlow Voices perform under the musical direction of Mary Amond O’Brien, who not only brought out the very best in the choir vocally but encouraged them to sing each part of their programme with meaning, understanding and genuine emotion.

Carlow Voices were accompanied for this wonderful afternoon of music by renowned musicians Ollie Hennessy, Bernadette Dunne, Aoife Kavanagh and Nicky Bailey, who enhanced the performance enormously.

Master of ceremonies was Keelin McDonald of Carlow Little Theatre, who kindly supported the concert by eloquently guiding the audience through the afternoon’s exciting programme.

Special guests were local group Paprika, deemed by many as one of concert’s real highlights with their catchy, entertaining performance of Java Jive and Mr Sandman.

The stunning surrounds of St Mary’s added to the occasion. It was beautifully decorated with floral arrangements, while its wonderful acoustics brought out the very best in Carlow Voices.

A huge amount of work went in over several months in ensuring a quality and enjoyable performance from the choir, while behind the scenes everything from ticket sales to the smooth staging of the concert was expertly taken on board by Carlow Voices’ concert committee.