Mary Lou McDonald defends Sinn Féin’s ‘abstentionism mandate’ in Westminster

Tuesday, April 02, 2019

Directly elected mayors will take over most of the decision-making powers from local authority chief executives.

The Government has outlined its proposals for what role the mayors in Limerick, Cork and Waterford will play.

    Under the Government’s proposals, a directly elected mayor with executive functions would:

  • perform a significant amount of the executive functions currently performed by local authority chief executives;
  • prepare and oversee implementation of a programme of office (similar to a programme for government);
  • ensure that the chief executive performs the functions of the local authority in accordance with the mayor and elected council’s policies;
  • be an ex-officio member and cathaoirleach of the elected council, contributing to the elected council’s exercise of their reserved functions;
  • represent the entire local authority area at local, national and international level.

    • A public information campaign will be launched over the next fortnight.

    Voters will be asked about the plans on May 24.

    Read the proposals here:

