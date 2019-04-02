Afternoon delight at uplifting concert

YOUNGSTERS in West Bengal, India competed in a school sports day and took part in a variety show in memory of two-year-old Eric Whelan, who died in a tragic farming accident thousands of miles away in Ireland.

It was an incredible experience for Eric’s mum Catherine Kearney from Baltinglass to see scores of little children decked out in football jerseys with Eric’s name on them, while also blowing bubbles into the sky so that they might reach him in heaven.

Eric’s ninth anniversary took place on 19 February and Catherine wanted to mark it this year with something very special. So she travelled to the Celtic Cross Primary School in Purkaitgheri outside Calcutta with Elaine Jones, the woman who established the school. Also on the trip were Elaine’s mother Ida and their friend Hilary Porter from Aughrim.

“Catherine wanted to mark Eric’s anniversary with something positive, so she asked if she could go to India on my next trip. She then organised sponsorship cards and raised more than €8,000 for the school. We were keeping the memory of Eric positive by having a sports day for the children there. I never thought that I’d bring his memory as far away as India. It was an incredibly emotional time,” said Elaine, who hails from Rathvilly.

Eric’s anniversary day at the Celtic Cross Free Primary School consisted of several elements, each one as special as the other. Not only were the children wearing bright yellow jerseys with Eric’s name emblazoned on them, but they also took part in a little parade before forming a circle, lighting candles and blowing the bubbles to heaven. After that, the youngsters competed for medals before taking part in a cultural show that evening, especially for the guests from Ireland.

It was an extraordinary day for Catherine and, indeed, her family back in Baltinglass, as she witnessed her treasured boy being honoured by small children.

Catherine’s trip to West Bengal was a chance for her family and friends, including her husband Brian, to donate the thousands of euro they had raised for the local people by buying supplies and even livestock, including cattle, for them.

One day, Catherine and the others travelled in the searing heat on a primitive cart to a nearby market to buy 11 cattle from the native dealers. “It was really hard! It was like going from Carlow to Dublin on a quad!” laughed Elaine.

One of the cows was bought in memory of Pat Coffey from Baltinglass, who passed away just two weeks before the women left for India, while a clutch of chickens and a hen house were also bought for another family from the money Catherine raised.

The Celtic Cross Free Primary School is never far from Elaine’s mind. It opened in April 2008 after schoolteacher Elaine visited India and felt compelled to do something about improving the lives of some people she met there. Although she’s busy working as a primary school teacher in Tullow and raising her young family with her husband Anthony Doyle, she still manages all the fundraising and the overall running of the Celtic Cross Primary School.

Everything to do with the school and its pupils are paid for by Elaine’s fundraising work and her supporters.

The playground was a relatively new addition to the school, having been built in 2017 in memory of Elaine’s school friend Martin Towey from Kiltegan. And in the school itself, new computer screens blink and twinkle in the sunshine, thanks to a donation of more than €700 by members of Tinryland ICA.

“The aim is to teach the older children how to use computers so that they’ll know how to use them when they get to college,” she explains.

Elaine is always mindful of ensuring that the children’s education doesn’t stop when they finish at the primary school. To this end, there’s a sponsorship programme where people from Ireland can donate just a few euros a month and help a young person proceed to second and third level or else get qualifications in some sort of trade. One of Elaine’s protégés has even begun to study as a doctor, while others are in university in Calcutta. Because of this, many people in Carlow and Wicklow are literally putting young people through school and college in West Bengal. Elaine has also set up the mothers of some of the Celtic Cross children with a means of income by making clothes, thanks to sewing machines that she invested in.

Elaine tries to visit the school at least every couple of years, but this year’s trip must be the most special yet for several reasons. The marking of Eric’s anniversary was an extremely emotional one for all involved.

“It was an amazing experience. It was very emotional, especially because Mam was there with us, too. I wanted her to see what I’ve done; I wanted it to be real for her. That night, Catherine hugged me and we were all crying. It was so emotional,” Elaine recalls.

The visit was also immensely enriching for the women and all three of Elaine’s travelling companions experienced the trip of a lifetime.

“Hillary said that next time we’ll have a busload of people!” Elaine laughed – though she may only be half-joking!

To find out more about the Celtic Cross Free Primary School or to sponsor a child’s education, contact Elaine on 086 8427232.