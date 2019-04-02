Cork father-of-one ‘took his last breath’ as ambulance arrived after being shot in the arm

University Hospital Kerry General Manager Fearghal Grimes

Several members of staff at University Hospital Kerry have been assaulted over the past year.

That is according to UHK General Manager Fearghal Grimes, who has been speaking at the launch of a new scheme designed to reduce crime and improve safety.

Hospital Watch, which is being introduced with the help of the Gardaí, will see extra security measures such as swipe access, improved CCTV and additional staff training.

Mr Grimes says because of increased instances of drink and drug abuse the hospital has had issues with assaults over the past twelve months.

“Unfortunately, we have had several members of staff assaulted over the last year,” said Mr Grimes.

“We are trying to put in place measures that will protect our staff because they are key and we have to mind them.

“Hopefully with the introduction of this today and the implementation of the various initiatives we will see assaults on staff at a minimum.”