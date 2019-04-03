Major players acquire O’Reilly Oil

A CONNEMARA songwriter achieved a notable double at the recent Pan Celtic National Song Contest, winning the Carlow-based competition for a second time.

The song Ní Thuigim, composed by Áine Durkin and performed by Daríona Nic Dhonnacha, was chosen as the winner of the 2019 contest from a rich and diverse selection of 16 terrific songs.

The event took place in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre on Saturday 23 March. It was sponsored by IMRO and supported by Pan Celtic, Gael Linn and Glór Cheatharlach.

MC for proceedings was Bríde de Roiste of Glór Cheatharlach, with special guest on the night popular Carlow singer/songwriter Eric de Buitléir. Musical director for the national contest was our own Ollie Hennessy with fellow Carlovian Stephen Corry on sound and lighting.

Áine Durkin is no stranger to the Pan Celtic Song Contest, having won the competition in 2013 with Le do thaobh and coming in as runner-up in last year’s final with Grá faoi bhláth.

Áine is a songwriter, poet and blogger who’s originally from Connemara but has lived in Donegal for almost 40 years. Connemara sean-nós singer Daríona Nic Dhonnacha performed Áine’s winning composition Ní thuigim to a fantastic reaction from the large audience.

Of huge local interest was the performance of Carlow entry Macánta, composed and performed by 18-year-old Tadhg Ó Grifín. This is the singer/songwriter’s third year to enter the competition, having enjoyed previous success with Abhainn an ghrá and Saoirse.

Abhainn an ghrá was nominated for Song of the Year at the Nós 2018 Irish Language Music Awards as well as picking up a gong at the Gael Linn Scléip solo singing competition in 2018. Tadhg was nominated for a Nós Irish Language music award earlier this year.