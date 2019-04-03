Elaine’s return to West Bengal school was charged with sadness and joy

CARLOW proved the winning formula in securing a fantastic all-Ireland title for Kilkenny – in debating!

The senior debating team from Kilkenny College this week won the battle of words at the 2019 all-Ireland final of the Gael Linn debating competition Comórtas an Phiarsaighm, with two local girls on the three-person team.

Molly Parmeter, a past pupil of Carlow NS, Green Road and Rachel Ní Chaomhánaigh from Oak Park, Carlow were declared winners alongside their team mate Iseult Ní Chathail, seeing off the challenges posed by teams from Castlebar, Limerick and Meath.

Molly is the daughter of Carlow-based GP Dr Ben Parmeter and Patricia Standish, both based at Clayton Hall Medical Centre.

Rachel Ní Chaomhánaigh is the daughter of Cynthia Ní Mhurchú and John Kavanagh. She attended Gaelscoil Cheatharlach for her primary education and Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach up to junior certificate level and is now a sixth-year student at Kilkenny College.

The all-Ireland final was the culmination of this year’s competition, organised annually by Gael Linn and funded by Foras na Gaeilge for second-level schools nationwide, with more than 150 school taking part.

The motion up for debate was particularly appropriate for this age group ‘Ba cheart an aois vótála in Éirinn a ísliú ó 18 go 16! (the voting age in Ireland should be reduced from 18 to 16). Passionate speeches were made by the young orators, with plenty of point-scoring and rebuttal from both sides. In the end, the winning words of the Kilkenny College team ensured their victory.

This is the first time a team from the school has gone all the way to the top, and there was great jubilation among the supporters when the girls lifted the Gael Linn cup.

The winning team were presented with perpetual trophies, along with a prize €1,000. The winners also received a part Gaeltacht scholarship to a Gael Linn Summer College in Donegal.

The Gael Linn debates are regularly credited with fostering a love of Irish and with giving participants confidence in public speaking.

