Digger used to steal ATM in Monaghan

Efforts to repatriate so-called Isis brides could be fast-tracked, including former Defence Forces recruit Lisa Smith.

The former Defence Forces recruit is being held in a refugee camp in Northern Syria.

Former Defence Forces recruit Lisa Smith

Kurdish fighters operating camps where Isil brides, sympathisers and fighters are being held want to see European-born sympathisers sent home in groups.

The Taoiseach and Tanaiste have indicated efforts are underway to get the Dundalk woman and her two-year-old daughter back home.

The Irish Independent reports that small groups could be sent to a third country, such as Jordan or Turkey to speed up the process and to ease pressure on swelling camp numbers.

The 37-year-old woman from Louth – who served in the Air Corps- moved to Isil controlled Syria shortly after converting to Islam.

Ireland is liaising with groups such as Red Cross and Red Crescent to facilitate the transfer of Ms Smith to a third country for onward repatriation.