Efforts to repatriate Lisa Smith are set to be fast-tracked

The former head of CervicalCheck said she warned free smear test re-checks would ‘fundamentally undermine the screening programme’.

The re-tests offered by Minister Simon Harris have led to a massive backlog, with delays of up to 33 weeks.

In a submission to the Oireachtas Health Committee, former clinical director of Cervical Grainne Flannelly says she warned against offering free repeat smear tests in the wake of last years scandal.

She told colleagues in the National Screening Service the capacity was not there to process the tests – and that there would be long delays as a result.

Prof Flannelly said she believed doing so would ‘fundamentally undermine the screening process’.

Those concerns were passed on within the hour to the Department of Health which – according to Prof Flannelly – responded that it was to proceed with the policy change in any case.

Minister Simon Harris announced free repeat smear tests later that day.

However, in a parliamentary question, this year Minister Harris insisted neither he or his officials received advice against the re-tests in advance of the decision.

He said there was subsequent contact from the National Screening Service with concerns – but that they failed to recognise the circumstances of the crisis.

Minister Harris said not providing the free re-tests would have been untenable in the circumstances.