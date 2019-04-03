John Treacy disappointed by timing and content of FAI letter

Health Minister Simon Harris bears the brunt of the blame for the “crisis of confidence” in the CervicalCheck programme, according to Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Harris had been warned weeks in advance that the case of campaigner Vicky Phelan was going to emerge and it was likely to cause a crisis in confidence.

Despite being warned, no preparations were made, Mr Donnelly told a meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee.

“Within 48 hours the minister expressed no confidence in the management team of CervicalCheck without meeting them,” said Mr Donnelly.

That was largely taken as the Government having no confidence in the CervicalCheck programme, he said.

“And having created anxiety and fear then an offer of a free test was made,” said Mr Donnelly, who is the party’s health spokesperson.

But they now knew that there was very strong clinical advice not to do that.

Dr Grainne Flannelly

The former clinical director of CervicalCheck, Dr Grainne Flannelly, has revealed that the Government went ahead with the offer despite her raising concerns with HSE officials.

In a submission made to the committee, Dr Flannelly said she warned the repeat smear tests would “fundamentally undermine the screening programme”.

Mr Harris announced the free tests in April last year following the CervicalCheck scandal.

It was the mishandling of the situation by Mr Harris that caused the crisis of confidence in CervicalCheck, said Mr Donnelly.

They now knew that the offer of the free tests had caused a huge backlog of slides and, as a result, officials could not give a date for the introduction of the new HPV test.

I think largely this mess was created by the minister and the Government aided and abetted by the Oireachtas. There was certainly loose language in the Oireachtas that was very unhelpful as well.

Earlier, Mr Donnelly said Dr Flannelly’s submission to the committee “directly contradicts” the minister’s position. What she said suggested that he misled the Dáil.

“She predicted what would come to pass and what we are all dealing with today,” he added.

Chief clinical officer with the HSE, Dr Colm Henry, said he only became aware of the advice last night.

It was, he said, reasonable, looking back to judge any decision in the context of the time, the anxiety that prevailed and the misinformation and misunderstanding about screening.

Clinical director of CevicalCheck Dr Lorraine Doherty said the organisation was dealing with a “very difficult situation” in relation to confidence in the programme.

Dr Doherty said the medical benefit of an out-of-cycle smear could cover a range of issues including psychological.

“In this scenario, the decision was taken collectively in government to offer women to avail of a free smear test,” she said.

Sinn Fein’s Louise O’Reilly said it was “very clear” that advice was given that should have made its way to the minister and it was a “serious issue” if expert advice was being ignored by health department officials.