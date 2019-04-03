Áine wins Pan Celtic song contest for a second time

O’REILLY Coal and Oil, a family-owned business in Carlow, has been acquired by two of its major suppliers.

Company principal Noel O’Reilly Snr has secured significant investment from Campus Oil Ltd and Stafford Smokeless Coal. The acquisition process involved a brief voluntary receivership period, with all eight employees transferring to the new concern.

“We are a third-generation business joining two strong national brands in Campus Oil and Stafford Smokeless Coal that are also part of a fourth-generation family business themselves. This change will copperfasten the future of the workforce of O’Reilly Oil & Coal,” said Mr O’Reilly.

Ed O’Neill, sales director with Campus Oil and Stafford Smokeless Coal, stated that the companies plan to support the business into the future and drive it forward with the help of Noel O’Reilly Snr.

Andy Maher, managing director at Stafford Smokeless Coal, said: “With our state-of-the-art smokeless coal manufacturing plant in New Ross – a recent €3 million investment – now successfully finishing its second heating season, we look forward to the future with confidence.”

Campus Oil is one of the largest suppliers of domestic home heating oil in Leinster, while Stafford Fuels is the largest privately-owned manufacturer of smokeless coal and distributor of solid fuels in Ireland.

Today, Campus Oil and Stafford Fuels are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Stafford Group, which also owns Lifestyle Sports and employs 850 people.