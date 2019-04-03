INMO recommends that members vote for Labour Court proposals

Gardaí conducting searches in Corduff yesterday afternoon following the shooting incident. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a secondary school in west Dublin yesterday.

At around 3.40pm yesterday afternoon, a lone gunman appeared to target a man in his 20s who was waiting outside Riversdale Community College on Blanchardstown Road North.

No one was injured in the incident and the gunman fled the scene in the direction of Corduff Grove.

The attack took place in broad daylight at a time when school was about to finish and students would have been exiting the building and parents were arriving to collect their children.

Gardaí arrested a number of people at the scene who were released following searches.

Two further searches were carried out in the Corduff area today during which the man was arrested.

He is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, where he can be held for up to 72 hours.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of the Community College between 3pm and 3.40pm yesterday to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

In particular, they are looking for anyone who was driving along Blanchardstown Road North or Corduff Grove and who may have dashcam footage.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who observed any unusual activity near the Community College in recent days to make contact.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers said yesterday that the incident “marks a very alarming precedent”.

“This latest incident will have proven traumatic for parents and students who were in the immediate vicinity, there is no doubt that innocent people felt frightened,” he said.

“For such an incident to occur in a residential area within yards of a school in the middle of a weekday afternoon is not normal and should not be treated as a normal part of everyday life.”