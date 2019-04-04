In the Dáil, John was a popular figure on both sides of the house

POLITICIAN, school principal, community leader and, above all, family man, John Browne (82) died peacefully at his home last Wednesday morning, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of achievement.

Huge crowds gathered at St Mary’s Church, Bennekerry in an overwhelming outpouring of respect and admiration for the former Fine Gael TD and senator for Carlow/Kilkenny. Among the mourners was taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who attended the requiem Mass last Friday afternoon alongside a number of former Fine Gael party leaders, past and present TDs, senators and MEPs.

A native of Co Clare, John had made Carlow and, in particular, Bennekerry his home, devoting decades to enhancing his parish through education, sport and community involvement. John is survived by his devoted wife Nancy, daughters Carmel, Deirdre and Geraldine, son Fergal, extended family and many friends.