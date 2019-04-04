Irish world-record breaking rider who suffered brain injury aims to be first to ride Camino sidesaddle

  • Home >
Thursday, April 04, 2019

An investigation has been launched after a shop in Kildare was broken into just hours after its first day of trading.

JYSK in Naas was broken into some time between 1am and 5am on Wednesday morning, after customers queued for hours awaiting the opening of the homeware store in Newhall Retail Park on Tuesday.

Raiders broke into the shop through the roof.

The store was damaged during the break-in, and stock which was stolen was discovered nearby shortly afterwards.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say the investigation is continuing.

