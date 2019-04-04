PSNI: Greenvale hotel tragedy investigators ‘have done a good job’

130 members of the Defence Forces, who were due to return home today will be back in Ireland on Sunday.

There was heartbreak yesterday when it emerged that the 130 troops, who have completed 6 months in Syria, would not arriving in Dublin Airport this morning (Thursday) as scheduled.

In the last hour it was confirmed to Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe that the UN has secured clearance and a plane for Sunday morning . This will see the troops arrive home later Sunday.

The Minister said, “Officials from my department , the UN, the military and the Lebanese Government have been working round the clock to resolve this matter.

“I’m glad of this development and I know it will come as a huge relief to the personnel and their families.”