History book charts role played by Protestants

A POST-PRIMARY teacher from Graiguecullen has vowed to run 50km in one day to raise funds for a beautiful little girl who was paralysed in a car crash.

Little Amira O’Toole Rauf from Ballinabranna was left with a severed spine when another driver smashed into the car her mum Caroline was driving last November. Amira has been in Temple Street Hospital ever since, with her adoring mother close by her side.

One of the people who heard the family’s story was Fergal Doyle, a teacher in Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown. A keen runner, he decided to put his hobby to good use by raising funds for Amira. He plans to run 50 kilometres on Saturday 11 May in five 10km stints. Fergal will use Askea Parish Centre as a base for his run and is asking people to come out and support the cause.

Despite all the odds, Amira survived multiple heart attacks and has proven to be a strong, little fighter. She’s making great progress, with Caroline telling ***The Nationalist*** that she’s smiling and in good form.

Their story has touched the hearts of many people, not least the community of Ballinabranna and beyond. Hundreds of people turned up in the village recently when two locals, Rosie Brennan and Peter Brennan, organised a massive road run. People came from all over Ireland to support the cause and a massive €31,183 was raised.

Caroline is deeply moved by people’s generosity. “I’d like to thank everyone who supported the event. The community are brilliant; they’re a fantastic bunch of people. There are no words to thank people enough,” said Caroline.

After five months of being hospitalised, Caroline is now anxious to bring Amira home to her dad Adnan and big brother Rhys (7). Their family home will have to be modified, though, to be made wheelchair friendly and suitable for Amira’s needs.

“I’m anxious now to get her home and get things back to normality, especially for Rhys, too. That’s the next step,” explained Caroline.

People can contribute to Fergal’s fundraiser online at www.gofundme.com/f/50km-for-amira or by going along on the day and donating cash. They’re also invited to run alongside Fergal if they like.