D-Day for Blueway

MEDUSA, a scary woman with a stone-cold stare and snakes for hair, gave her name to this year’s only Co Carlow finalist in the national Junk Kouture competition.

Aoibhinn Quinn, a transition year student in Tullow Community School, drew upon the Greek legend of Medusa as inspiration for her costume for Junk Kouture, a competition where secondary school students turn unwanted or used items into fabulous creations. Sixteen-year-old Aoibhinn used real snakeskin in her costume to highlight the plight of thousands of reptiles that are killed every year so their leather can be used in fashion accessories such as shoes and handbags.

Aoibhinn began researching the use of snakeskin in the fashion industry and was appalled to discover that 440,000 snakes are killed every year. When she began to design and create her outfit with the help of art teacher Catherine Garnier, she wanted to source real, humanly-harvested snakeskin for her project.

She hails from Ballon, which is also home to the county’s most celebrated reptile-ophile, Dave Griffin from Dave’s Jungle, who keeps all sorts of exotic creatures, including snakes. He kindly collected snakeskins that had been naturally shed and gave them to Aoibhinn for her costume.

“Snakes naturally moult their skins every ten weeks, so Dave collected some for me to use. I was scared of handling them at first, but I got used to them. They feel quite crispy!” said Aoibhinn.

The skins were sewn onto a skirt made from an old bed sheet, while the rest of the outfit was made from old rubber bands from a blood bank, scrap metal from the school’s metalwork room and unwanted toy snakes. The snakeskins must have worked their charm because, out of hundreds of entries, Aoibhinn’s Medusa made it to the finals of the Junk Kouture competition, which takes place in May.

Aoibhinn, the daughter of Paul Quinn and Eilish Doyle, is thrilled that her hard work and brilliant imagination got her through to the finals.

“I was delighted to get through the regionals and now that I’m through to the finals, I’m so excited. I’d like to thank Ms Garnier for her help and advice because I couldn’t have done it without her,” Aoibhinn concluded.

While the grand final is in the 3Arena on Thursday 2 May, the public have a chance to vote this week until Friday 5 April, so log on to BOI Junk Kouture to lend Aoibhinn your support, as very vote counts!