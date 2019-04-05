Talented Emma wins Fairtrade art competition

THREE members of Sleaty Guides will travel to India in August to volunteer in a community project near the city of Pune.

Emily Yule, Sorcha Harkin and Máirín Wogan held a well-supported table quiz in Carpenter’s Bar, Carlow recently to aid their fundraising efforts.

“There was a great crowd on the night,” said Emily. “We raised €500, which was very good, and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Emily and Sorcha are both guide leaders with Sleaty Guides. The group meets every Thursday evening at the Sacred Heart Hall in Graiguecullen.

“We have 19 in our unit at the moment,” says Emily. “We have grown quite a lot in the last few months.”

There are currently two guide units (ten- to 14-years-olds), two Brownie units (seven to ten) and two Ladybird units (five to seven) in Graigueucullen. For more information on how to join, see irishgirlguides.ie.