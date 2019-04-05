Table quiz helps to fund girl guides’ trip to India

SCHOOL children from all over Carlow and beyond used their sense of fair play as well as their imaginations when they entered an art competition run by Fairtrade Carlow.

The organisation that promotes equal rights and good prices for food producers all over the world has just finished celebrating Fairtrade Fortnight. Many activities took place across Co Carlow, including talks, food tastings, colouring competitions and art competitions. The younger children got to colour-in a specially-designed image for Fairtrade Carlow, while the older participants had to create an image about Fairtrade and how it can help developing countries.

The judges had a very tough job but, in the end, 16 lucky artists were chosen as category winners, with talented Emma Curran from Leighlinbridge NS emerging as the overall winner.

“We’d a huge amount of entries this year,” said Joanne O’Brien, one of the organisers.

The lovely plaques were sponsored by Carlow Credit Union and were presented by members of the Fairtrade committee in Carlow Cathedral Parish Centre.