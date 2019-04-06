Table quiz helps to fund girl guides’ trip to India

CARLOW and Hunan province in the People’s Republic of China signed a friendship agreement yesterday, Monday 1 April, as part of an official visit to the county. The delegation, including Xu Dazhe, governor of Hunan Provincial People’s Government, Wang Qun, its secretary general, and Yue Xianoyong, Chinese ambassador to Ireland, visited Carlow with a view to forming stronger economic, educational and cultural links between the two areas.

The friendship was developed with the support of Yue Xianoyong, who has visited Carlow on a number of occasions to assist in promoting the county as a location of opportunity for all.

Hunan province is located in the southern part of the middle reaches of the Yangtze river. It has a total area of 211,800 square kilometres, a population of 65 million and is home to the Tujia, Miao, Yao, Dong, Bai, Hui and Zhuang ethnic groups.

Speaking about the importance of forging international relationships, Carlow County Council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “We in Carlow County Council have a clear role to support the work of IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Fáilte Ireland in promoting Co Carlow as a place of opportunity for investment, tourism, education and culture.

“We believe this friendship will offer Co Carlow companies who wish to enter or expand within the Chinese market assistance in gaining insights into the China opportunity and access to key economic and government decision-makers, in-market intelligence, unparalleled networking opportunities and access to potential partners.”