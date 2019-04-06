Jeweller Ken receives lifetime achievement award

SPRING was in the air at Carlow Garda Station recently with a fresh brew and a distinct yellow hue helping to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Gardaí held a coffee morning to celebration Daffodil Day, with a large crowd popping in throughout the morning to lend their support. Among them were deputy Pat Deering, senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Brian O’Donoghue, other elected representatives, retired garda members, a number of external local agencies with whom the gardaí interact on a daily basis and members of the local community.

To coincide with the coffee morning, four new probationary gardaí arrived in Carlow Garda Station last Friday. Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes and superintendent Aidan Brennan took the opportunity to welcome the newcomers to Carlow.

Also on the day, a presentation was made to Mary Kelly, clerical officer at the station, who recently celebrated 40 years’ service at Carlow Garda Station.