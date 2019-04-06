Gardaí investigating after man shot twice with handgun in Dublin

Daria Adamek

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Daria Adamek.

Daria is missing from her home in Wexford town since yesterday morning.

She was last seen in Redmond Square at 8.45am and Gardaí say they are concerned for her safety.

CCTV footage of Daria.

Daria is described as, 5′ 7” in height, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black and white leggings and blue runners and was carrying a purple rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.