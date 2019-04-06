Coffee morning at the cop shop

KEN Tucker, the well-known businessman, was presented with a lifetime achievement award recently in recognition of his services to the jewellery industry.

At 88 years’ old and with seven decades of jewellery retail and watchmaking under his belt, Ken has no plans to retire from the helm of Douglas Jewellers on Tullow Street.

He was presented with the award by the Association of Fine Jewellers, which hosted a gala presentation ceremony in the Strand Hotel, Limerick. It was a very proud night for his family, especially his wife Kay and children Derek, Wendy and Ivan.

It’s a family business with Wendy and Ivan working in the shop, while Derek can be spotted behind the counter, too, when the need calls.

Ken’s career as a watchmaker and retailer began 68 years ago when his father Richard Tucker bought Douglas Jewellers from George Douglas in 1951. The shop, still in its original location on Tullow Street, was established in 1880, so Ken and his father decided not to change the name, given that it had a great reputation in the town. Ken was only 20 years’ old when his father bought the shop, but was already a qualified watchmaker. In the seven subsequent decades, Ken has expanded the business to include jewellery, trophies and giftware.

Ever-meticulous Ken is renowned for his watch displays and his innovative, hand-written price tags. With a staff of ten people employed, there is only one golden rule in the shop and that is that you do not touch Ken Tucker’s carefully-arranged window displays!

A former president of the Retail Jewellers of Ireland – now the Association of Fine Jewellers – Ken still has the same drive and passion as all those years ago when he started in business.

“Dad always says that he’s not going anywhere just yet! He’s got no intention of stopping. He’s as busy now as he ever was,” his son Ivan told Around Carlow Town.