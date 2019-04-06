Several animals injured after fire at National Reptile Zoo in Co Kilkenny

The march will being on Grand Parade in the city.

A march over the homeless crisis is taking place in Cork city this afternoon.

Several community groups will take part in the rally calling on the government to act on the shortage of housing.

The latest figures show there are now more than 10,000 people who are homeless nationwide.

The march will begin at 2pm from the Grand Parade and will proceed through the city.

A rally will then be held at the starting point, with members of various groups planning to address attendees.

Representatives from Traveller groups, political parties and trade unions will speak at the rally.

President of the Cork Council of Trade Unions, Barry Murphy, said the rally will call on the government to declare a housing crisis.