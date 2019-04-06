No Lotto winner – jackpot heads for €6.5m

The HSE has welcomed the agreement on GP contractual reforms involving the Department of Health, the HSE and the Irish Medical Organisation.

HSE Interim Director General Anne O’Connor has said through this deal, it is now possible to expand services for patients, as well as making general practice a more attractive career option for doctors and future medical graduates.

She believes the new agreement will act as an important catalyst for modernising general practice in our health service.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris at today’s announcement. Pic: RollingNews.ie.

Ms O’Connor said: “It gives four-year funding clarity and certainty for general practice, as well as providing dedicated support for people with chronic illnesses, opportunities for increased use of technology-based solutions and significantly improving prescribing and medication safety.

“Over 400,000 Medical Card and GP Visit Card patients with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, asthma, COPD and heart disease stand to benefit from new and improved chronic disease management programmes.”

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also welcomed the agreement.

Mr Varadkar said: “I’m really here with Mr Harris and the SlainteCare implementation team in relation to the new GP contract. First of all, I’m really pleased that we have agreed a revised GP contract with the IMO.

“I know it’s a long time coming but it is now here. It will represent a 40% increase in the funding for general practice in the next three to four years.”