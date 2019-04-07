Symphony for the senses to première at arts festival

MORE then €3,000 was raised when hundreds of people took to the roads around Kiltegan in memory of much-cherished mother-of-four Lucy Hayes.

The inaugural road run in her honour attracted an amazing turnout and was an indictment of how she was valued. Lucy, a chef, was married to local man Denis Hayes and tragically passed away from cancer in late 2017.

“We’d an amazing turnout,” said Helen Ryan of the Talbotstown National School Parents’ Association. “We reckon about 400 people took part. It was phenomenal, but then, Lucy was so well known. She had a really big, great personality, people loved her. Lucy loved life and was great fun. On the day of the run, we had such good craic; it was like she was looking down on us.”

Lucy’s four children, Noah (11), ten-year-old Lilly, Donnacha (8) and five-year-old Charlie all attend Talbotstown NS, so the parents’ association decided to call its fundraising fun run in her memory. The event was organised by Helen, along with Elaine Keogh and Bláthnaid Aher, with dozens of volunteers including Denis, his children and the Hayes family helping out on the day.

They donated €1,000 to the Irish Cancer Society, while they’re also investing some funding into a ‘buddy bench’. That’s a bench where children who need a bit of solace or company can sit, letting the other kids know that they need a bit of help.

The organisation behind the concept, Buddy Buddies, will also visit the school, where they’ll host a workshop for all the classes for a range of subjects from loneliness through to bullying and dealing with grief.

The Lucy Hayes Run was such a success that it’s hoped the event will become a fixture on the Talbotstown NS calendar.