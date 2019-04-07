Road run remembers much-loved Lucy

UNDERGO an extraordinary artistic experience while you sleep! That’s the exciting prospect promised by Carlow Arts Festival, as it celebrates its 40th anniversary with the Irish première of composer Max Richter’s eight-hour epic Sleep.

This unique event will be performed by The Max Richter Ensemble and soprano Grace Davidson on Friday 7 June at Carlow College, the first date of their European tour.

Attendees can reserve one of only a limited number of pre-pitched tents at a cost of €110 on the grounds of Carlow College to experience this massive work under a canopy of stars.

Sold-out performances at such iconic venues as the Sydney Opera House, Philharmonie de Paris and New York city’s Spring Studios are a testament to the work’s international acclaim.

“I had the extraordinary privilege to witness this work at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas last year,” said Jo Mangan, Carlow Arts Festival director.

“It was without doubt one the most incredible artistic experiences of my life. The work is cleverly written to coincide with the lowest of heart beats, when we are in deep sleep. I thought I would be able to stay awake and listen to the live orchestra throughout the night, but that was clearly not the case when the first swell of cello roused me from my slumber and was so powerfully beautiful that I found myself weeping,” she said.

“From the moment I left the venue the next morning, I worked to ensure this work was presented as the centrepiece for the 40th anniversary of Carlow Arts Festival. It brings me great joy to be able to share this work with an Irish audience,” said Jo.

