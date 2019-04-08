Man dies in fatal car collision in Waterford

Picture: Irish National Seismic Network.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 occurred in Donegal last night shortly before midnight.

The quake was felt by members of the public in the Killybegs area in the south west region of Co Donegal.

The earthquake was detected immediately by the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN) which is operated by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.

According to INSN, events of this nature are not uncommon in the region, although earthquakes with magnitudes of more than 2 are only recorded every few years in Ireland or near it’s coast.

The earthquake occurred at 22:58:19, and is the largest recorded in Ireland since January 10, 2016, where there was an earthquake of 3.4 in the area of Rockall Bank.