Man dies in fatal car collision in Waterford

Permanent cameras to be installed in Dublin to combat breaking red lights

Monday, April 08, 2019

Three permanent cameras are going to be installed in Dublin in order to stop drivers breaking red lights.

The news comes after 1,300 drivers were detected ignoring signals at one city centre junction over the span of a year and a half.

The cameras will be installed at Blackhall Place, Con Colbert Road and Queen Street.

One individual said it’s a good idea, but not the easiest to adhere to:

We should do our best not to break them, sometimes it’s a little bit difficult though.

“You see a light on orange and, well, as you’re going to through it, it happens to turn red. I mean that can happen to any of us.”

