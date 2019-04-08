  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Watch: ‘People could have been killed’ – Load carried by truck collides with Dublin bridge

Watch: ‘People could have been killed’ – Load carried by truck collides with Dublin bridge

Monday, April 08, 2019

A screenshot from the video. Picture: Twitter / Irish Rail

Irish Rail have released a video which shows a load being carried by a truck colliding with a bridge in Dublin City Centre.

The incident briefly closed the Dart line between Connolly and Tara St while engineers have cleared the way at Amiens St.

“Had pedestrians, cyclists or motorists been on the other side of the road, people could have been killed at Amiens St this lunchtime,” Irish Rail said in a tweet.

The video shows a tractor, hitting off the bottom of the bridge with two onlookers nearby.

“Know your load height for the safety of all,” Irish Rail added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Earthquake with magnitude of 2.4 felt in Donegal

Monday, 08/04/19 - 6:35pm

New initiative launched to help children with disabilities

Monday, 08/04/19 - 6:05pm

Activist to visit Ireland to highlight abuse at Colombian coal mine and Irish links to it

Monday, 08/04/19 - 5:45pm