Flying Tiger stores recalling children’s train set over safety concerns

An elderly woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in Dublin.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was struck by a motorbike on Ballinteer Avenue at around 7:45pm yesterday evening.

It’s understood she was attempting to cross the road after alighting from a bus when the incident happened.

She was taken to St James’s Hospital but has since been transferred to Beaumont.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at Dundrum Garda Station, 01-6665600, or the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111.