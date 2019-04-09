‘I’m going home to break the news to my wife’: Lotto winner surprises wife with €500k prize

Simon Coveney

Simon Coveney has said that EU leaders would want “as much clarity as possible” at Wednesday’s summit on how the UK plans to take the Brexit process forward in any extension period.

“EU leaders this week are open to an extension, but they certainly want to see a plan to go with that extension, so that everybody knows that the time is being used to try to conclude the first phase of Brexit, which requires the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement and, if necessary, changes to the future relationship declaration,” said Mr Coveney as he arrived in Luxembourg for a meeting of the General Affairs Council.

Asked whether he felt Theresa May was showing enough willingness to compromise on her Brexit red lines, Mr Coveney replied: “I think everybody understands that she has moved onto a new path.

“She has reached out to the Labour Party. These talks are serious. My information is that the two parties are talking very seriously to each other.

“There isn’t an outcome yet, that’s pretty clear. But I think what leaders will want to hear from the British Prime Minister is that there is either some agreement or else a serious process under way that has a realistic chance of success.

“What I mean by that is a middle-ground position that can command a majority in Westminster, which of course hasn’t been possible to date.”

– Press Association