Flying Tiger stores recalling children’s train set over safety concerns

Gardaí in Limerick are looking for help to find a missing 47-year-old man.

Michael Hyland was last seen when he left his apartment on Parnell Street at around 5am on Saturday morning.

He is described as being 5′ 10” in height, of medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

When last seen Michael was wearing a dark coloured jacket and beige chinos.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 -214340, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.