‘I’m going home to break the news to my wife’: Lotto winner surprises wife with €500k prize

Government accused of delaying potential referendum on public ownership of water

Tuesday, April 09, 2019

The government has been accused of kicking the can down the road over a proposed referendum on the public ownership of water.

Independent TD Joan Collins

The plan by Independent TD Joan Collins was passed by the Dail and considered at Cabinet.

However, it’s still not clear when – or if – a referendum on keeping public ownership of the water system will happen.

The issue will be back on the agenda at the Oireachtas Planning Committee tomorrow.

Deputy Collins doesn’t want to see any more delays:

“This bill has come from the biggest movement in this country where people demanded no water charges, no meters and public ownership of our water,” she said.

“I can’t understand how Government can move might and mane when it comes to the IBRC or banks debts and yet two and a half years on the government is not able to sit down with me to come up with an amendment they could work on.”

