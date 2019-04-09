‘I’m going home to break the news to my wife’: Lotto winner surprises wife with €500k prize

Number of patients on trolleys hits highest figure of year

Tuesday, April 09, 2019

The number of patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals has hit a year-high figure of 631, according to figures released by the INMO.

The figures show that 465 are waiting in the emergency department, while 166 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Once again, University Hospital Limerick has the highest number with 55 on trolleys.

Sligo University Hospital (50) and Cork University Hospital (42) are second and third on the Trolley Watch list.

South Tipperary General Hospital, University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Kerry all have at least 30 patients waiting on trolleys this morning.

Images from the overcrowding at UH Limerick last week.

