It was children versus robots at IT Carlow!

CARLOW is ready to put its best foot forward this September for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh.

As part of the build-up, applications opened this week for local companies to be part of the inCarlow enterprise, education, experience and tourism pavilion at the championships. This will showcase Co Carlow at the centre of the trade area during this year’s ploughing championships, when more than quarter-of-a-million people are expected to descend on the county.

Carlow companies can apply to be part of this showcase, which is highly subsidised with support from Carlow County Council, including a programme that prepares companies to make the most of the show. Exhibition training, PR support and photography for all clients who participate is very much part of the opportunity.

The project is in partnership with IT Carlow and County Carlow Chamber.

“The pavilion will show visitors all that is great about Co Carlow from an enterprise, education, experience and tourism viewpoint and collectively shout from the rooftops that Carlow is a place for people who have ambition, innovation and success in all walks of life,” said cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Brian O’Donoghue.

“This initiative is a major element of Carlow County Council’s work to capitalise on the fantastic opportunity presented by the National Ploughing Championships to attract tourists and investment to the county,” he added.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, hopes the county will be seen in the best positive light by visitors, media and participants during the championships.

“We are delighted with the location of the inCarlow pavilion right in the heart of the trade stands and we expect to welcome thousands of visitors during the championships,” she said.

National Ploughing Association managing director Anna May McHugh said the NPA is pleased to be partnering with the inCarlow exhibition as “supporting rural communities and jobs is very important to the association and the ploughing championships”.

“We also appreciate that #Ploughing19 is an ideal platform to showcase many of the local talents of our communities and we are delighted to be working with Carlow County Council and its partners on this project.”

From a commercial viewpoint, Brian O’Farrell, chief executive of County Carlow Chamber, said: “There is no doubt that the National Ploughing Championships will provide a significant economic benefit to Co Carlow and its business community, not just during the exhibition but also in the run-up to the event. The inCarlow pavilion offers us all in the business community an opportunity to capitalise on this opportunity into the future and showcase Carlow’s strengths from a business viewpoint.”

Bookings are now open on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow and further information is available from Áine Carey on 059 9129783 or by email to enterprise@carlowcoco.ie