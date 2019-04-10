One winner of €6.4m Lotto jackpot

An eagle owl missing from her home in Kildare since Friday has been found safe and well.

The family pet, called Tank but nicknamed Owlington, was located in a tree about a mile away her home in Curragh Grange.

She escaped after she was spooked by a cat.

Owlington’s owner Darren Jackson has had the owl since she was ten days old

Darren says he received calls of reported sightings from all over the country.

He says she appears to be in good spirits:

“She seems fine,” he said.

She’s not as hungry as I thought she would be so she might have actually gotten something to eat while she was out.

“I was expecting her to fly straight to the glove almost instantly but like a stubborn teenager who knew she was going to be grounded she stayed up in the tree and said ‘I’m not coming down’.

“What I had to do was kind of pile up food in the corner for her and stand back a wee bit and give her a chance. That’s pretty much how we got her there.”

Eagle owls are the largest in the owl species and weigh nine times as much as the common barn owl.