GardaĆ­ are seeking the public’s help to find a teenage girl missing from Dublin.

Donna Maughan, 17, is missing from the Blanchardstown area.

She is approximately 5’5″, with blonde hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact GardaĆ­ in Blanchardstown on 01 6667000.