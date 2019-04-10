Petrol station in Derry goes to extreme lengths to protect ATM after recent thefts

Some of the drugs seized by Gardaí today. Photo: An Garda Síochána/Facebook.

Two men have been arrested and drugs, a vehicle and mobile phones have been seized by Gardaí in Co Louth today.

The search and arrest operation took place early this morning in the Drogheda area as part of an ongoing operation in response to “the issue of drug-related intimidation behaviour in the Drogheda and Mid Louth areas”.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Drogheda and Dundalk Garda Stations.

Cannabis and cocaine with an approximate value of €5,000, as well as a vehicle and a number of mobile phones, were seized.

Four homes were searched in the operation involving members of the Louth Divisional Detective and Operational Uniform Units, supported by One Unit of the Emergency Response Unit and two units of the Regional Armed Support Units, in addition to the Garda Dog Unit.