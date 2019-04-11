Fury in Rathvilly as phone mast gets the green light

BRENNAN’S Mace, Rathvilly has only gone and done it again.

This is the tenth occasion on which a Mace Excellence Award has gone to the popular supermarket, a testament to the commitment of proprietor Edward Brennan and his hard-working staff.

“Yes, we are delighted,” said Edward.

“It’s a great achievement for us. It’s good to get it because a lot of hard work goes into it and the standard is very high,” he added.

The presentation took place at the recent Mace Excellence Awards for achieving exceptional standards in retailing, which was held at the Heritage Hotel and Spa in Killenard, Co Laois.

The event was hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the Mace brand.

The awards, held in association with the Excellence Ireland Quality Association, are only awarded to Mace stores that pass an intensive year-long inspection, including unannounced audits and visits from mystery shoppers.

Congratulating the winners, Mace sales director Daniel O’Connell said: “The Mace Excellence Awards recognise those who, through their commitment to outstanding retail standards and customer service, continue to set the benchmark for the brand and marketplace overall. Increasingly high standards are undoubtedly contributing to the continued success of Mace. I want to congratulate Edward Brennan and his team at Brennan’s Mace, Rathvilly on receiving this award. Their efforts have been truly outstanding and their recognition is very well deserved.”