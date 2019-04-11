Man walks into garda station after stabbing in Finglas

Confirmation hearing on new US Ambassador to Ireland today

Thursday, April 11, 2019

A confirmation hearing will take place today on the appointment of the new US Ambassador to Ireland.

Edward Crawford will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington.

Mr Crawford, 80, is a billionaire with links to Cork after his parents emigrated from the county.

The Ohio businessman is in line to fill the position which has been vacant for two years.

US President Donald Trump nominated Mr Crawford after making the announcement in October last year.

There has not been a US Ambassador to Ireland since January 2017.

Kevin O’Malley’s ambassadorship ended after Mr Trump’s inauguration and the role has not been filled since.

